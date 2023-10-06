SX2023 ‘blind tour’ an eye-opener

A girl takes part in a “blind experience” offered by the Sustainability Expo 2023 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok.

The Sustainability Expo 2023 (SX2023) is offering a “blind experience” to help people understand the world of the visually impaired at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC).

SX2023 is the largest annual sustainability event in the Asean region. It also focuses on problems faced by vulnerable groups.

Some of the “blind” activities include a “Nice to see you” workshop in which participants are blindfolded before touching drawings made of woollen fabric on paper.

Touching the fabric texture allows people to understand what the drawing looks like and what its artist wanted to communicate. Blindfolded participants also emulate the way blind people concentrate on surrounding sounds.

As well, there is a learning-in-the-dark activity that simulates the experience of situations in daily life through sensory perception — sound, temperature, touch, taste and smell — in the dark, as well as exchanges with blind people while using a cane or braille block on a footpath.

The activity will also allow participants to create art in a dark area and learn how to eat like blind people.

The experience is being held for eight rounds a day free of charge until Sunday in room 201 on the second floor at QSNCC. Each round lasts about 45 minutes.



