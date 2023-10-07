Srettha's nod to later closing times warmly received

Several night entertainment business operator associations have welcomed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's announcement that he will seek to extend the opening hours of nightclubs and bars to stimulate the economy and boost tourism.

After he referred to this in his opening speech at the Thailand Economic Outlook 2024 forum on Wednesday, Mr Srettha is expected to seek the cabinet's approval soon.

Damrongkiat Pinitkarn, secretary to the Entertainment & Tourism Association of Pattaya City, said the policy would spur spending and lure more visitors to Thailand.

Most of these venues can only remain open until midnight, but this should be extended to at least 1am, he said.

The association discussed the matter with Mr Srettha earlier, and he has responded to its call, Mr Damrongkiat said.

Pattaya is a key tourism landmark, and more tourists are visiting the coastal city for leisure activities and entertainment, he said.

Many countries have already allowed their nightclubs and bars to remain open into the early hours, with Spain shifting the closing time to 11am, he noted.

Lamphueng Hamilton, president of a similar association in Pattaya, said she was optimistic the calls of her group would finally be met.