Srettha calls for long-term fixes for repeat flooding

UBON RATCHATHANI: Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visited this province yesterday to speak with officials on the flooding situation.

The premier visited Regional Irrigation Office 7 in Muang district to ensure there was a prompt response to the floods while pushing the need for long-term solutions.

Despite less flooding than last year, the government must have solutions to prevent further flooding in the province as it would affect the industrial sector, Mr Srettha said.

He said flooding can also lead to communicable diseases, which the government will closely monitor.

The prime minister urged related agencies to develop better drainage methods and lessen the severity of inundation.

Mr Srettha called on the 2nd Army Area to assist those affected by the crisis and to look into developing an alert system.

A source said the premier followed up on plans for constructing a water bypass or drainage tunnels in Kaeng Saphue to accelerate water depletion from the Mun River without impacting the environment.

Flooding has affected over 13,000 households in Muang, Warin Chamrap, Muang Samsip, Trakan Phuetphon, Lao Sue Kok, Don Mot Daeng, Khuang Nai, Tan Sum and Det Udom districts.

Muang Samsip, Warin Chamrap, Muang, Trakan Phuetphon and Lao Sue Kok districts have been designated disaster zones.

Meanwhile, the Office of the National Water Resources has warned northern and central regions of possible flash floods and run-off caused by torrential rain from the influence of a monsoon trough around the areas of major rivers, including the Wang, Yom and Chao Phraya until tomorrow.