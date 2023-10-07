'Climate no burden,' PM tells local event

Thailand will reaffirm its commitments as well as call for more technological and financial support in its bid to combat climate change during the upcoming "28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties" (COP28) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month, according to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

It will also invest more in green bonds to ensure the country's commitment to environmental protection is seen as unequivocal.

Delivering a keynote speech at the 2nd Thailand Climate Action Conference (TCAC) in the SX Grand Plenary Hall of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Mr Srettha said that global climate change has become an urgent and serious problem for stakeholders and the public alike.

This is why Thailand has been actively implementing every means necessary to fight the climate crisis, he continued, "However, this is not a problem that the government alone can solve, but one that requires collaboration from everyone in society," he said.

During his recent trip to the 78th session of the UN General Assembly last month, climate change was among the most important items on the agenda.

He said he had the opportunity to discuss and exchange ideas with world leaders at several Climate and SDG summits.

Mr Srettha said Thailand aimed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, and net-zero emissions by 2065, in line with the 1.5C goal under the Paris Agreement. It has also established the Nationally Determined Contribution goal from 20% to 40% by 2030.

These ambitions guide policies, including in the 20-Year National Strategy and the 13th National Economic and Social Development Plan, he said.

He said that Thailand plans to focus on energy efficiency and increasing renewable use to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 15% in the energy sector. It will also increase its green area to cover 55% of its total land area by 2037 to remove 120 million tonnes of greenhouse gases a year.

"Many might see climate action as a burden. But I see this as an opportunity. An opportunity for Thailand and our private sector to move towards sustainability. Through a paradigm shift in production and services, leading organisations have now promoted sustainable measures," he said.

COP28 will take place in the UAE from Nov 30-Dec 12.