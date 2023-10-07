More suspects arrested for 'selling bullets' to teen gunman

Almost 3,000 rounds of bullets of various types, two firearms and other items are seized from a house of Phassornkorn "Nikki" Thianthanwit, 27, in Bang Khae district, Bangkok. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Three more suspects - two men and a woman - were arrested separately in Bangkok and Prachuap Khiri Khan for allegedly selling bullets to a 14-year-old boy who carried out a shooting rampage inside Siam Paragon shopping mall earlier this week.

Pol Lt Gen Thiti Saengsawang, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau and a team of Yan Nawa police investigators arrested one of the suspects at a house on Soi Phetkasem 94 in Bang Khae district on Saturday.

The suspect, identified as Phassornkorn "Nikki" Thianthanwit, 27, was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Bangkok South Criminal Court on Friday for colluding in the unauthorised sale of ammunition without.

During the arrest, authorities seized two firearms – an automatic Glock pistol and a Smith & Wesson revolver - along with 2,765 rounds of various types of bullets, three mobile phones, empty parcels and other packing materials.

Officers arrest Phassornkorn "Nikki" Thianthanwit at his house in Bangkok and display seized items, including firearms and ammunition on Saturday.

On the same day, the two other suspects, Wutthiphong Phetmanee and Suthida Paenghom, were apprehended in Bang Saphan Noi district of Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Mr Wutthiphong was arrested behind a house, while Ms Suthida surrendered to police at Bang Saphan Noi station. Both were wanted on arrest warrants issued by the Bangkok South Criminal Court for their involvement in the illegal sale of ammunition.

During questioning, Mr Wutthiphong told police that he was hired to open a Government Saving Bank’s bank account for 1,000 baht, while Ms Suthida said she had opened a Krungthai Bank’s account six years ago for child welfare allowance. She said her husband later used her account to receive money transfers from other people.

Ms Suthida Paenghom, one of the suspects, is arrested in Prachuap Khiri Khan province. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

On Thursday, three men were arrested separately in Yala and Bangkok for allegedly selling firearms and ammunition to the teen suspect.

Suwananhong Phramkhanajarn, 45, and his 22-year-old son Akkharawit Jaithong were arrested at a house in the southern border province of Yala, while Piyabut Pianpithak, 31, was arrested in Bangkok.

The three suspects were taken to the Bangkok South Criminal Court to seek their detention. Police opposed bail for all of them.

Mr Suwananhong and his son faced arrest warrants for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and selling firearms and ammunition without permission. Seized from his house were 209 rounds of ammunition for blank guns, 33 metal parts, two bank accounts, nine magazines, and other items.

Only Mr Piyabut admitted to having sold a gun and ammunition to the teenager while the two men from Yala denied selling firearms to the teen suspect. However, police said they have obtained evidence, including money transfer slips and other items, to prosecute them.

The arrests followed a police investigation linking the suspects to the sale of bullets used in the deadly shooting at Siam Paragon, where two women from China and Myanmar were killed, and five others were injured. The teenager responsible for the shooting was arrested shortly afterward.