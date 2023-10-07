ThaiBev donates 200,000 more eco-friendly blakets

Unite to Fight the Cold campaign helps bring winter warmth to remote communities 15 provinces

Thai Beverage Plc CEO Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi (second from left) donates blankets made from recycled PET bottles to remote communities via Suttipong Juljarern, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Interior, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thai Beverage Plc (ThaiBev) has donated another 200,000 blankets made from recycled PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles to remote communities in 15 provinces.

The company for 24 years has been giving the eco-friendly blankets to people who are vulnerable to the effects of cold winter weather in seven northern provinces and eight northeastern provinces. This year 200,000 blankets will be given to people in need.

The donations are a joint project with the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and its public and private networks.

ThaiBev CEO Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi said the company was thankful for the collaboration that had helped the project continue for 24 years.

“ThaiBev’s Unite to Fight the Cold campaign has sent over 4.8 million blankets to victims who face harsh winters,” he said. “As well, the company has visited remote communities to learn their needs and offer social, environmental, educational and public health assistance.”

The campaign has initiated alliances involving the public and private sectors, reinforcing the philanthropic nature of society.

Mr Thapana said each blanket is made from 38 PET bottles. Soft and lightweight, the fabric is woven from recycled PET yarn. Over 7.6 million PET bottles are recycled into 200,000 blankets each year.

“This year marks the fourth year of recycling PET bottles to blankets. We have recycled a total of 30.4 million PET bottles so far,” he said.

Mr Thapana also expressed his gratitude to other supporters of the programme, including KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd, Saundok Hospital Foundation, Oishi Group Plc, Berli Jucker Plc and the Ministry of Interior.