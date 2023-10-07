Thai worker wounded in Israel-Gaza conflict

About 5,000 Thais employed in agricultural communities near the Gaza Strip

People work to put out a fire engulfing a van, as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip in the Israeli town of Ashkelon on Saturday morning. (Photo: Reuters)

One Thai national has been shot during the Hamas rocket and fighter attacks in Israel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday evening.

The injured person was identified only as a worker at a moshav (agricultural settlement) near the Gaza Strip, who had been shot in the leg, said ministry spokesperson Kanchana Patarachoke.

About 5,000 Thais, out of some 25,000 working across Israel, are employed in areas around the Gaza Strip.

The early morning rocket barrage launched from the Gaza Strip by Hamas, along with incursions by Hamas fighters who have killed at least 40 Israeli civilians, appear to have caught Israel by surprise. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the country was “at war”.

Israel has declared emergency areas within an 80-kilometre range of the Gaza Strip, including Tel Aviv. Bunkers have been opened in many towns and more soldiers have been deployed.

Ms Kanchana said the Thai embassy had contacted the injured citizen, who was in good spirits. The embassy has arranged to have a doctor provide the person with online medical consultation. Details regarding the person’s name, age or gender are not known.

Two Thai workers were killed and eight others wounded in a Palestinian rocket strike on an Israeli farm just over the Gaza border in April 2021.

That incident prompted Thai officials to review the risk facing workers in border area communities near the Gaza Strip.

Thai workers in Israel enjoy most of the same labour protections as their Israeli counterparts. If foreign workers are killed or wounded because of a war-risk hazard, Israeli authorities take full responsibility and pay compensation.