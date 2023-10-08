Thai shot during Hamas rocket attack

One Thai national has been shot during the Hamas rocket and fighter attack in Israel, said Kanchana Patarachoke, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, yesterday evening.

The injured was identified only as a worker in Mashav Mizhtakim around the Gaza Strip, who had been shot in the leg during the rocket and fighter attack. About 5,000 Thais are staying around the Gaza Strip.

Thai nationals impacted by the attack should contact the embassy office at (+972) 546368150 or the Thai Expat Protection Division at 02 5751047-51.