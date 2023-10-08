UN development chief urges action climate change

The UN Development Programme (UNDP) has called for a collective effort to tackle climate change in its presentation at SX Sustainability Expo 2023 (SX2023).

It is high time for action, and not just from those in the state sector, to enact a meaningful change or risk witnessing the end of humanity, said Renaud Meyer, UNDP Resident Representative to Thailand, as he sounded a warning that there can be no sustainability without the inclusion of vulnerable communities.

The UNDP also urged governments to invest more on renewable energy rather than fossil fuel to reduce the impact of climate change. Mr Meyer said it was good to hear Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin lay out the strategies and plans for Thailand's Nationally Determined Contributions, which outline the country's commitment to achieving a 2050 target of carbon neutrality.

Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, group CEO of Frasers Property and also chairman of the Sustainability Expo 2022 committee, said Frasers has experience in developing real estate in Thailand that embraces sustainability.

The focus lies in innovating "Real Estate as a service", which is being adopted in the Mega One Bangkok project, billed as a smart and sustainable metropolis with a 40-metre wide Linear Park along Rama IV Road. The project also aspires to zero greenhouse gas emission by 2050, according to Mr Panote.

Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa told the expo forum that a sustainably liveable city must factor in what money cannot buy, which is a bond between families that live in homes and buildings.