3 arrested for supplying gunman

Three more suspects -- two men and a woman -- were yesterday arrested in Bangkok and Prachuap Khiri Khan for allegedly selling bullets to a 14-year-old boy who carried out a shooting rampage inside the Siam Paragon shopping mall last week.

Pol Lt Gen Thiti Saengsawang, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, joined by a team of Yannawa police investigators arrested one of the suspects at a house on Soi Phetkasem 94 in Bang Khae district yesterday. The suspect, Phassornkorn "Nikki" Thianthanwit, 27, was wanted on a warrant issued by the Bangkok South Criminal Court on Friday for colluding in the unauthorised sale of ammunition. During the arrest, authorities seized two firearms -- an automatic Glock pistol and a Smith & Wesson revolver -- along with 2,765 rounds of various types of bullets.

Also yesterday, the two other suspects, Wutthiphong Phetmanee and Suthida Paenghom, were caught in Bang Saphan Noi district of Prachuap Khiri Khan. Mr Wutthiphong was arrested behind a house while Ms Suthida surrendered to police at Bang Saphan Noi station. Both were wanted on warrants issued by the Bangkok South Criminal Court for the illegal sale of ammunition.

Mr Wutthiphong told police that he was hired to open a Government Savings Bank account for 1,000 baht, while Ms Suthida said she had opened a Krungthai Bank's account six years ago for a child welfare allowance. She said her husband later used her account to receive money transfers from other people.

On Thursday, three men were arrested in Yala and Bangkok for allegedly selling firearms and ammunition to the teen suspect. Suwananhong Phramkhanajarn, 45, and his 22-year-old son Akkharawit Jaithong were arrested at a house in Yala, while Piyabut Pianpithak, 31, was arrested in Bangkok. The three suspects were taken to the Bangkok South Criminal Court to seek their detention. Police opposed bail for all of them.

Mr Suwananhong and his son faced arrest warrants for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and selling firearms and ammunition without permission. They seized 209 rounds of ammunition for blank guns, 33 metal parts, two bank accounts, nine magazines and other items.