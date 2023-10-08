Thai earth satellite launch delayed

The launch of Thailand Earth Observation Satellite 2 (THEOS-2) has been postponed due to a technical problem.

technical hitch: The launch of Thailand Earth Observation Satellite 2 (THEOS-2), at Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, South America, has been postponed due to a technical error caused by electrical overloads.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) announced yesterday the THEOS-2 liftoff had been scrubbed with only 14 seconds before launch.

Besides THEOS-2, the launch of Taiwan's Triton (FORMOSAT-7R) weather satellite and the European Space Agency's 10 small satellites attached to the same liftoff at Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, South America, were also delayed.

During the livestream by Gistda, a warning system was showing errors at 8.37am Thailand time. The THEOS-2 developers, Arianespace and Airbus, later confirmed the launch was suspended indefinitely.

Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Supamas Isarabhakdi said the technical error was caused by electrical overloads which exceeded the threshold. The satellite's safety management unit had to discontinue the operation.

She added that Arianespace would publish the satellite inspection report today, and Gistda reveal the next launching date as soon as possible.

The Federal Aviation Administration, Gistda said on Facebook, had decreed that a launch must be delayed if weather impacts or technical errors could interfere with a smooth process. In the THOES-2 case, the technical error included launching equipment on ground or damaged satellite parts.