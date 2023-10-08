Ex-ambassador found dead in house toilet

Forensic police collect stains from the staircase in a house in Chatuchak district where a former Thai ambassador to Denmark was found dead in a toilet on Sunday morning. (Photo supplied)

The body of a former Thai ambassador to Denmark was found in a toilet in his luxury house in Bangkok's Chatuchak district early Sunday.

Pol Capt Puthipong Hongthong, deputy chief investigator at Suthisan police station, said the death was discovered by a team of workers who arrived at the house in Soi Vibhavadi Rangsit 20 in Chomphon area, Chatuchak district, on Sunday morning following an appointment with the house owner to do some repairs.



The workers repeatedly pushed the buzzer at the front gate, but there was no answer. They soon sensed a foul smell emanting from the house and alerted the police. The three-storey house had been locked from the inside. Neighbours said they had noticed a stench permeating the air a few days earlier.



When police arrived, they found the light in a bedroom was still on. After searching the house they found a body in a toilet on the second floor. The body was covered on top with three to four cardboard sheets.



The body was later identified to be of Wichit Chitwiman, 63, a former Thai ambassador to Denmark.



The police learned from an investigation that the house had been renovated and the work was completed about a month ago. The former diplomat lived alone in the house.



Suthisan police were investigating to establish the cause of death.