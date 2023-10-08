Mall shooting victim's lawyer targets teen gunman's friends

People quickly leave Siam Paragon shopping centre in Bangkok just after the shooting rampage on the evening of Oct 3. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

A Thai lawyer who represents the family of a Myanmar worker who died after a teenager's shooting rampage at Siam Paragon shopping centre last week said he would ask police to consider if the wrongdoer's friends posed a threat to others.

Lawyer Thanaphon Settheesombat, representing Khin Win, mother of the Myanmar victim, said there was evidence that friends of the 14-year-old gunman played games together and chatted online in a manner that suggested that rather than feeling any regret, they admired the shooting.

The lawyer said he would bring the evidence to police and ask them to take action to prevent the shooter's friends from copying the crime. He said their behaviour raised concerns for the safety of the employer and colleagues of Tawan, the late Myanmar national.

Mr Thanaphon also said that he would represent Tawan's mother in both criminal and civil lawsuits against the young gunman and his parents. After the cremation of Tawan on Sunday, her mother would have to return to her homeland right away, the lawyer said.

While the gunman remained at a juvenile detention facility, his father attended the second day of funeral rites for the late Myanmar worker in Nonthaburi province on Saturday. He offered cash to Ms Khin Win but she rejected it, saying the money could not compare with the life of her daughter.

The 31-year-old Myanmar woman was the breadwinner of her family. She was one of two people killed in the shooting rampage at Siam Paragon shopping centre on Tuesday evening.

The other victim was a 34-year-old Chinese woman who was visiting the shopping centre with her two young twin girls.