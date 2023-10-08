Join carbon emissions fight: ThaiBev CEO

Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, president and CEO of ThaiBev, the main organiser of SX2023, speaks at the end of the 10-day expo at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre on Sunday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (ThaiBev), the main organiser of Sustainability Expo 2023, is urging people to participate in reducing carbon emissions and also challenge the private sector to help the country become carbon neutral by 2050.

Speaking during his closing speech on the last day of the 10-day expo, which ended on Sunday, Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, president and CEO of ThaiBev, thanked all parties who made this event happen and expressed his hope that everyone can become one of the many small gears needed to drive the world towards a better and more sustainable future.

He said that the event was not solely his idea but rather the outcome of brainstorming with others who agreed that sustainability is essential.

“I have had a chance to talk with seniors from other private companies. They highlighted that sustainability is important, and it depends on us to make it happen," he said.

He said Thailand has confirmed its determination to meet the long-term goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065. "

"Moreover, individuals should also contribute by pushing forward sustainability, especially by reviewing how much carbon emissions they produce in a year, taking care of green space, or recycling and managing plastic waste," he said.

“We need to look at ourselves and we will see that we have created a burden on society. If we realise how much carbon dioxide we emit, we must start planting trees to offset the impact. We should evaluate our activities daily because if we do not have self-awareness, we will never know which areas we should improve and emphasise to achieve the carbon neutral goal,” he added.

Mr Thapana said SX2023 has shown that every sector is making an effort to contribute and he personally had gained knowledge in his own bid to drive towards sustainability.

“Our work does not end here and there will be further collaborations with other sectors and organisations. Work on sustainability has no finish line, but rather a journey to achieve a better and sustainable world,” he said.