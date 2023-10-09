THEOS-2 launched into orbit

Thailand Earth Observation Satellite 2 (THEOS-2) being prepared for launch at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, South America, early this month. (Photo supplied)

Thailand's second earth observation satellite, THEOS-2, was successfully launched into orbit from the French Guiana Space Centre on Monday morning, Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) announced.

The launch was at 8.36am Thailand time (10.36pm Sunday in French Guiana)

At 9.31am Thailand time staff in the control room at the launch station applauded as the satellite detached from the VEGA Flight VV23 rocket and entered its orbit.



About 10am, THEOS-2 began to transmit signals to Gistda's THEOS Control & Receiving Station at Si Racha in Chon Buri province.

Taiwan's FORMOSAT-7R and 10 satellites of the European Space Agency were also due to be launched on the same day.

THEOS-2 was originally scheduled to launch on Oct 7 at 8.36am Thai time, but liftoff was postponed due to a technical problem 14 seconds before launch.

The 425-kilogramme satellite can produce 50-centimetre high-resolution imagery and is tasked with security goals and disaster management. The satellite is expected to improve Thailand's space technology infrastructure, human resources, space industry, geo‑informatics and space technology, the announcement said.

The satellite will also contribute to cartography, agricultural and food management, water management, disaster management, city planning and economic corridors, natural resources and ecosystems, Gistda said.

THEOS-2 replaces THEOS-1, also known as Thaichote, launched on Oct 1, 2008, which has reached the end of its lifespan.



