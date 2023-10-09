Tuk-tuk drivers arrested for assault on Saudi tourist

The three tuk-tuk drivers, seated, at Patong police station in Phuket after being arrested for assaulting a Saudi Arabian tourist. (Photo: Patong police station)

PHUKET: Three tuk-tuk drivers were arrested on Monday after a tourist from Saudi Arabia was assaulted outside a Phuket hotel on Sunday.

Patong police launched an investigation after a photo was posted on social media showing a group of tuk-tuk drivers attacking a Saudi tourist at the Amata Hotel on Rat Uthit 200 Years road in Patong area on Sunday.

After examining recordings from security cameras in the area, police arrested three men - Anusorn, 29, Apisit, 26, and Nusrulloh, 28, all tuk-tuk drivers in the Patong area. Their full names were not released.

Police said that about 6.15am on Sunday, Mr Anusorn took the tourist from the mouth of Soi Saen Sabai on Rat Uthit 200 Years road to 7Q Patong Beach Hotel. The agreed fare was 200 baht. When the tuk-tuk arrived at the hotel, the passenger said that was not where he was staying. He told Mr Anusorn to take him further, to the Amata Hotel, also on Rat Uthit 200 Years road.

On arrival there, the tuk-tuk driver demanded 400 baht, twice the previously agreed fare.



The Saudi man refused to pay the full amount and the two men had a quarrel, police said. Mr Anusorn allegedly then called Mr Apisit and Mr Nusrulloh on his phone, asking for their help.



When the two men arrived, the two sides were still unable to settle the fare dispute, leading to the Saudi tourist being assaulted by the three men, according to police.



The three tuk-tuk drivers were indicted in the Phuket Court for assault. Police said they would also ask the Phuket transport office to suspend their operating licences.