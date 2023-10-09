Myanmar man prime suspect in murder of ex-ambassador

Forensic police, accompanied by rescue workers, examine the house of the slain former ambassador in Chatuchak district on Sunday. (Photo supplied)

Police were on Monday hunting a young Myanmar man who worked for former Thai ambassador to Denmark Vichit Vichitmarn, who was stabbed to death at his Chatuchak home over the weekend.

Pol Maj Gen Attapol Anusit, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said the suspect was Sai Myat Moi, aged 19 years.

Sixty-three-year-old Vichit was found dead with three stab wounds to his chest inside his residence at a housing estate on Vibhavadi Rangsit 20 Road on Sunday.

The victim reportedly moved in to the house on Sept 9 and lived there alone. The suspect had been working for him at the house since Sept 19.

Police believe the killer's motive was robbery. Vichit's mobile phones and tablet computers were missing from the house.

Investigators said that a few hours after the estimated time of the murder, the suspect withdrew a large amount of money, valued in six-digits, from an ATM at a shopping centre. He had not been seen since.