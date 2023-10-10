Thai death toll in Israel rises

1,400 say they want to be evacuated

An Israeli tank is positioned near Israel's border with Lebanon, northern Israel, October 9, 2023. (Reuters photo)

At least 1,400 Thais working in Israel have so far expressed a wish to be evacuated home to Thailand while unconfirmed accounts from Israeli employers suggest that as many as 12 Thais could have been killed in Hamas attacks, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The first group of 15 Thais is expected to leave Israel on Wednesday, and a total of 1,437 have voiced an intention to return home.

In an update in the late afternoon after a meeting with Thai Ambassador to Israel, Pannabha Chandraramya, Deputy Foreign Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee said the first group of evacuees would be the injured who were extracted from high-risk zones.

Citing the Thai embassy in Israel, he said this group of evacuees has been cleared to travel and is expected to leave on Wednesday and arrive in Thailand on Thursday.

He said the number of injured Thais rose from eight to nine while the number of those captured by Hamas remained at 11.

He said Thai authorities have been in contact with several countries trying to secure the safety and release of those captured, and the signs are positive. He added that 80 Thai students in Israel had been confirmed safe.

In the ministry's early report, where the number of deaths rose from two to 12, Mr Jakkapong said the death toll had not been confirmed by the embassy in Israel.

In the morning, Kanchana Patarachoke, the ministry's spokeswoman, said 12 Thais were killed in the violence in Israel, and the number was gathered from their employers.

However, she said the ministry would have to verify the casualties, which was a difficult process given the situation. She noted that Israeli authorities had yet to confirm the numbers.

Regarding attempts to secure the release of those captured, Ms Kanchana said the ministry is working multiple channels to negotiate their release, adding that it is waiting for an update from the Thai embassy in Kuala Lumpur, which will contact the Palestinian embassy there.

"Thai embassies around the world are making their best efforts in securing the safety and release of the captured Thai workers," Ms Kanchana said.

Besides Israelis, Thais are among 100 or more civilian hostages taken by the Hamas attackers. Others include French, German and Georgian nationals.

The Israeli military has evacuated Thais from the conflict zone to safe areas, and Israeli authorities say they are ready to facilitate the evacuation, she said, adding Thai air force aircraft are on standby for evacuation missions.

The number of evacuees will be updated as there are about 30,000 Thais in Israel, with some 5,000 in Gaza.

Citing the Israeli Defence Ministry, Israel intended to evacuate all civilians from towns near Gaza within 24 hours. The airport remains open, and all evacuation missions are allowed.

Ms Kanchana said the evacuations would proceed as soon as it is safe to do so, and preparations are being coordinated with nearby countries for them to serve as transit points.

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang said the air force has put on standby five C-130 planes and one Airbus 340 for the evacuation mission, which will proceed as soon as Israel gives the green light.