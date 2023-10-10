Thai death toll in Israel rises to 18

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee speaks to reporters at Government House on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

The confirmed Thai death toll from the Hamas attack on Israel has risen to 18, the deputy foreign affairs minister said on Tuesday morning.

Jakkapong Sangmanee said the return of their bodies to Thailand must wait until Israeli forces reoccupy the death zones. The victims' bodies were unreachable until then.

He said Thai workers continue to be evacuated from risk areas in Israel.

There were about 30,000 Thai workers in Israel, and about 5,000 were in the conflict area. About 3,000 had so far expressed their desire to return home. The first group were expected to return on Thursday, Mr Jakkapong said.

About 100 Thais had made it clear they did not want to return home immediately, the deputy minister said.

The repatriation procss would initially depend on commercial and chartered flights, because military aircraft were not allowed to land in Israel as the fighting was approaching the airports, Mr Jakkapong said.