Heavy rain in Pattaya causes flooding, beach erosion

Heavy rain pounds Pattaya early on Tuesday, causing flooding of roads and communities and the erosion of Pattaya beach. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: Heavy rain pounded Bang Lamung district early on Tuesday, causing flooding on roads and in communities, and the runoff eroded sections of Pattaya beach.

The downpour began around 12.20am and lasted more than an hour. The floodwater was 50-80 centimetres deep in some areas.

The road along the railway from Soi Khao Talo to Soi Wat Tham and a section of Sukhumvit Road were flooded and impassable to small vehicles and motorcycles. The water gradually receded.

Pattaya beach was eroded between Pattaya Nua and Pattaya Klang. The huge volume of runoff swept away sand that the Marine Department had carted in to expand the Pattaya shoreline and restore its attractiveness to visitors.

The erosion on the beach was about a metre deep and 4 metres wide in several spots. Rubbish was also deposited along the shore.

Flooding erosion on Pattaya beach on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)