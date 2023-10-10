Dams full, flood warnings as discharge rates raised

Flooding in Lom Sak district of Phetchabun province on Tuesday. (Photo: Soonthorn Kongwarakhom)

The Office of National Water Resources warns of possible flooding in areas below large reservoirs in the North, the Northeast and the Central Plains from Thursday to Wednesday next week, as they already exceed their maximum storage levels and discharges rates will be increased.

The office said on Tuesday that water volume in nine major reservoirs now exceeded their upper rule curves (which specify the storage or empty space to be maintained in a reservoir during different times of the year). Areas downstream were at risk of flooding from the extra discharge:

* In the North

- Mae Ngat Somboon Chon reservoir in Chiang Mai province.

- Kiew Lom and Mae Mok reservoir in Lampang.

* In the Northeast

- Huai Luang reservoir in Udon Thani.

- Nam Pung and Nong Han reservoirs in Sakon Nakhon.

- Ubol Ratana reservoir in Khon Kaen.

- Lampao reservoir in Kalasin.

* in the Central Plain

- Khun Dan Prakan Chon reservoir in Nakhon Nayok.

The Office of National Water Resources forecasts rain to continue into Thursday and there could be flooding in low-lying areas below the reservoirs from Thursday to Wednesday next week.

The office warned of flooding in low-lying parts of Phichit, Phitsanulok, Roi Et, Sukhothai and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.

Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin said on Tuesday he was concerned about areas below the Chao Phraya barrage dam in Chai Nat province. It will have to discharge water at more than 1,500 cubic metres per second, above its normal rate of 1,400 cu/m per second.

In the northern province of Petchabun, the Pa Sak River has already overflowed into most of Lom Sak district.

Deputy provincial governor Chatchawal Benchasiriwong said the water spreading throughout Lom Sak was runoff from Lom Kao district and overflow from the Huai Khon Kaen reservoir in Lom Sak.

The floodwater would drain off in two to four days, unless there was more rain, he said.