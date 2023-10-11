Trapped Thais face struggle to get home

Rampoei Kusalam, 62, from Khon Kaen's Nong Song Hong district, is urging the government to help find his sons Apichart, 29, and Phongthep, 26, who have been unreachable since the attack. Chakkrapan Natanri

Tiw Nakhonpen, 25, decided to use Facebook in a bid to seek government help for him and at least 100 other Thai labourers working in Israel, who found themselves stuck in the middle of Hamas attacks from the Gaza Strip.

According to Jakkraphong Seankham, an Udon Thani MP and local reporters, this Udon Thani-born labourer was staying in a warehouse with his fellow workers.

To make matters worse, the warehouse in the southern city of Netivot was just two kilometres away -- a mere stone's throw -- from the Gaza Strip.

This meant they were wide awake and left terrified as rockets rained down and exploded nearby on the night the attacks were launched.

Everyone in the group was soon ready to flee, said Tiw, a native of Ban Dong Yang of tambon Jom Sri in Phen district.

However, no one could contact either the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv or any other Israeli workers who could help them escape.

So Tiw decided to post a video clip on his Facebook to call for help from the government and be rescued, saying that they could be killed at any time by the terrorists.

"We just came [to Israel] for jobs and money, but the war has left us disheartened now. We don't even care about the debt we left behind in Thailand.

"The terrorists killed everyone they saw, just like in the movies. More Thai people were killed by them, and the number was higher than what you've seen in the news. We need rescuing, and my Facebook account is now open to offers of help," said Tiw.

As of Tuesday, at least 18 Thais were reported to have been killed during Hamas' attack, while 11 others were reportedly taken hostage by the militants.

Another 3,000 Thais have requested that the government bring them home to Thailand.

Some remain unable to contact worried family members. Rampoei Kusaram, 62, from tambon Non-That in Khon Kean's Nong Song Hong district, is one of those who did not know the whereabouts of both of his sons, Apichart, 29, and Phongthep, 26.

He said both siblings, who worked on a farm in Israel, had been in regular contact with him before the weekend's drama unfolded.

However, while four other Thais living in the same community had spoken to their families, the siblings, as well as two other labourers, have yet to be heard from.

Atsuek Chanahan, acting director of Nakhon Ratchasima's Office of Employment, said that a Line application group has now been set up with the assistance of the Labour Ministry to provide information to workers in Israel and their relatives as well as provide them with additional contact methods.

More than 130 members were added to the group chat, and many labourers in the group said that they were safe and wanted to return to Thailand, said Mr Atsuek. In total, 2,163 locals from the province are currently working in Israel, and over 1,000 work in the southern district near the Gaza Strip, he added.