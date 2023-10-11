More Thais killed, abducted, injured in Hamas-Israel war

Natenapha Homsorn, of Nakhon Phanom province, shows a photo on her phone of her younger brother Srettha, 38, a Thai worker in Israel abducted by Hamas militants who raided their camp on Oct 7. Eleven Thais were in the camp. Five were captured, but two managed to escape. Three Thais, including Srettha, were taken away by the attackers. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

Two more Thais working in Israel have been confirmed killed during the Hamas attacks, four more injured and another three abducted, bringing the death toll to 20, with 14 abducted and 13 wounded, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry

Spokeswoman Kanchana Patarachoke said on Wednesday fighting was continuing in areas near the Gaza Strip, with losses reported on both sides.

She said another two Thai workers had been killed by a rocket, raising the Thai death toll to 20. Four more Thais had been wounded and three others reported abducted, bringing the injured to 13 and the abducted Thais to 14.

She also addressed reports that Thais were among 14 hostages who had recently been rescued. She said the Thai embassy had checked the list of names and there were no Thais among them.

A total of 5,019 Thai workers had said they wanted to Thailand. Sixty-one had confirmed they would stay put. There were about 30,000 Thais in Israel, Ms Kanchana said.

Asked about evacuations, she said the first 15 Thais were due to arrive back in Thailand at 10.35am on Thursday.

Authorities had booked 80 seats on commercial and air force planes on Oct 18, with permission being sought from other countries to fly over their skies, she said.



