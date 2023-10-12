Thailand, Malaysia to strengthen ties

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin shakes hands with Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah at Istana Negara, the monarch's official residence, during the premier's official visit to Malaysia on Wednesday. Mr Srettha will travel to Singapore on Thursday where he will complete his tour of Asean countries. (Photo: Government House)

Thailand and Malaysia have agreed to strengthen economic cooperation, boost bilateral trade and turn the Thai-Malaysian border into areas of growth, according to government spokesman Chai Wacharonke.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his Malaysian counterpart Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim discussed a wide range of topics of mutual interest during their meeting at the office of the Prime Minister of Malaysia in Putrajaya on Wednesday, he said.

Mr Srettha said the visit reiterated Thailand's determination to intensify bilateral cooperation for the mutual growth and prosperity of the two nations. He also proposed strengthening cooperation in agricultural and food products including halal food products.

Both leaders agreed to set up a "Task Force Group" on matters of mutual interest, such as tourism to support their plan to materialise cooperation between the two countries.

The dialogue between the leaders also touched on the possibility of setting a new bilateral trade target, given that Thailand and Malaysia were top trading partners in Asean. To boost trade ties, improving connectivity at the border and promoting trade ties are ranked high on the list of priorities.

Mr Srettha expressed an intention to increase cooperation in the digital economy, green economy, hi-tech sectors and foreign direct investments and showed determination to turn southern Thailand and northern Malaysia into an area of growth for mutual benefits.

The premier pledged to accelerate infrastructure projects to improve connectivity between the two countries, facilitate transport of goods and enhance people's travel.

Mr Srettha said if both countries worked together to promote tourism sites along the border, it would significantly contribute to a stronger local economy. He said Thailand stands ready to coordinate closely with Malaysia in strengthening Asean and promoting peace and prosperity in the region.

He and his team later attended a dinner hosted by the Malaysian prime minister. He travels to Singapore today where he will meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and top Singaporean business people before returning to Bangkok later in the day.