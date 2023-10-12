Another Thai worker dies in Israel: PM

Noopar Pansa-ard, 63, holds up a picture of her son, Somkuan Pansa-ard, 39, a Thai labour who was killed in Israel in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at his house in Kalasin province, on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Another Thai worker has been reported dead in Israel since Hamas launched its assault over the weekend, raising the Thai death toll to 21, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Thursday morning.

Mr Srettha made the statement at 9.10am (Malaysian time) before departing for Singapore on an official visit.

He did not disclose the cause of the Thai worker's death. The 20 other Thais were reportedly killed by Hamas militants who launched an assault into Israel from Gaza on Sept 7 or from the Hamas rocket fire.

Mr Srettha said Thai authorities are seeking ways to evacuate Thai workers from the conflict area. Evacuation by boat seemed to be the best option, but this is not possible as it must be done via the Gaza Strip, which poses significant danger, he said, adding that another alternative could be by land through Jordan.

The prime minister said the government is sending more personnel to Israel to ensure quick and safe evacuations. The first group of 15 Thais had departed from Israel and they were expected to arrive in Thailand at 11pm on Thursday, he said.