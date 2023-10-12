Korat mother mourns son's death in Israel

Relatives of Thai nationals working in Israel speak to Thai media before their loved ones’ arrival from being evacuated from Israel by plane at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The mother of a Thai worker in Israel was shocked on Wednesday night upon learning that her son had died in the country at war.

Surangkhana Khunsri, a resident of Moo 5 village in tambon Nong Yang in Chalerm Phra Kiat district of this northeastern province, said she had previously received distressing news indicating that her 25-year-old son, Pongsathorn, had been captured and taken hostage by Hamas militants. However, the mother clung to the hope that he was still alive, even if in captivity.

She said the hope suddenly vanished when the Thai embassy in Israel called her on Wednesday night around 9pm, telling her that Pongsathorn had died but did disclose the cause of his death. The embassy would contact her again on Thursday afternoon to provide further details, she added.

Ms Surangkhana said she went to pay respect to the statute of Thao Suranaree in Muang district, prayed for her son's life, hoping there would be a miracle.

Many people turned up at her house on Thursday morning to offer moral support.

Mrs Surangkhana said Pongsathorn, nicknamed Green, had sent home his hard-earned money with the aim of providing the family with a new house.

On Thursday morning, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said another Thai worker has been reported dead in Israel since Hamas launched its assault over the weekend, raising the Thai death toll to 21.