Ministry seeks venues to open until 4am

Pubs and bars in Soi Nana, a popular nightlife destination in Bangkok. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The Interior Ministry is working with related parties to find suitable locations as pilot areas for the government's plan to allow night entertainment venues to stay open until 4am.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday that the Interior Ministry is willing to follow the new regulation set by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin that would extend night entertainment venue operating hours from 2am to 4am.

Pilot locations will be revealed after related parties, including the police and entrepreneurs, prepare safety protocols and operating procedures, said Mr Anutin.

When asked how the authorities would ensure tourist safety, Mr Anutin said night entertainment venue operators must strictly screen their customers and cooperate with officers.

Meanwhile, national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol said the police are willing to facilitate the new regulation even though finalised details are yet to be released. If the extension of operating hours is endorsed, all venues, both inside and outside the pilot locations, must strictly follow the law, he said.

Sanga Ruangwattanakul, president of the Khao San Road Business Association, said he agrees with the extension for selling alcohol and venue-operating hours. The association will meet next week before submitting an open letter to the PM to end the restriction on alcohol-selling hours and consider reducing the excise tax rate for entrepreneurs from 10% to 3%. As excise tax has already been collected from manufacturers, taxing entrepreneurs is double taxation.