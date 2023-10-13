Police to join illicit meat crackdowns

The Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry said it will work with the police to crack down on illegal meat wholesalers and tighten procedures to prevent loss of life after one of its inspectors was shot dead and another injured by a pork warehouse owner during a raid in Phetchabun.

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow said the murder of a Phetchabun Provincial Livestock Office official on Wednesday was alarming, and the suspect must face punishment.

"I would like to express my condolences to the family of the late livestock official, whom I heard was a head of the inspection unit," Capt Thamanat said. "The ministry's director-general will arrange compensation for the [victim's] family, initially at 100,000 baht."

"The injured official will be assisted as well," he added.

He said the incident will not slow down the inspection of meat warehouses across Thailand.

Thamanat: Shooting was alarming

He said he had ordered all provincial livestock offices to inspect meat warehouses with full cooperation from local police.

"Some of the leads I have received indicate that officials along the Thai border have been threatened by [illegal meat wholesalers], especially in Mae Sot district of Tak," he said.

He added that the shooting of the livestock officials may have been done in retaliation for the ministry's crackdown on smuggled frozen meat.

On Sept 29, about four tonnes of illegal pork confiscated from 161 shipping containers were destroyed in Chon Buri, he said.

On Wednesday, nine officials from the Phetchabun Provincial Livestock Office raided a frozen meat warehouse in tambon Chang Talut in Phetchabun's Lom Sak district, where about 800–1,000 kilogrammes of illegal pork was allegedly found.

The owner, identified as Anusorn, reportedly could not produce proof of livestock acquisition to the officials.

While officials were issuing a 20,000 fine for having illegal meat, Mr Anusorn allegedly opened fire on them. One official died at the scene, and another was sent to hospital.

Pol Maj Gen Thadech Klomkliang, Phetchabun police chief, said Mr Anusorn confessed to shooting the two livestock officials. The suspect has been charged with murdering an official, attempted murder and illegal gun possession, he said.