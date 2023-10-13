Deaf woman killed by train in Bangkok while crossing tracks

Police and rescue workers inspect the scene in Huai Kwang district, Bangkok where a 61-year-old deaf woman was killed by a train while she was walking across the tracks to her community on Friday morning. (Photo: Spirit ambulance service Facebook)

A vendor with impaired hearing was killed by a train as she walked across the tracks in Huai Kwang district, Bangkok on Friday morning.

The incident occurred in front of Wat Uthaitharam on Kamphaeng Phet 7 Road in Bang Kapi area of Huai Kwang, said Pol Lt Col Thanakorn Thongmon, deputy investigation chief at Makkasan police station.

Rescue workers reported that the crash occurred around 8.15am.

On arrival at the spot, the found the body of a woman, identified later as Pawinee Sonnoi, 61, a noodle vendor, lying dead near the track with serious head injuries. A Bangkok-Kabin Buri passenger train was found parked 10 metres away from the body.

According to the police investigation, the woman, who was deaf and mute, lived in a nearby community. Before the crash, she rode a bicycle to buy raw materials at a market for her noodle shop. On the way back, she parked her bike and walked across the tracks to her community. At the time, the train was approaching and she might not have heard the sound of the train’s horn before the impact.