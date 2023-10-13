Move Forward seeking general debate against govt

Move Forward Party leader Chaithawat Tulathon speaks at a gathering of party members at the Thai-Japanese sporting stadium in Bangkok on Sept 24 after being chosen to replace Pita Limjaroenrat. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The opposition camp plans to seek a general debate against the Pheu Thai-led government early next year, according to Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Chaithawat Tulathon.

Mr Chaithawat said the MFP and two opposition parties — the Democrat Party and the Fair Party — held their first official meeting on Thursday to outline their work during both the parliamentary session and break.

The MFP leader, who will assume the role of opposition leader, said he asked opposition partners to work in unison and constructively in examining the government's work and promoting public participation in the check-and-balance system.

According to Mr Chaithawat, the opposition plans to file a general debate motion to grill the government over its performance early next year after the passage of the Budget Bill.

The general debate under Section 152 of the constitution allows the House to question and make proposals to cabinet ministers, without taking a vote.

However, Mr Chaithawat said the planned general debate could be upgraded to a no-confidence debate if the opposition has information or evidence about any irregularities.

The opposition whips are scheduled to meet every Tuesday morning, one day before the House meetings which take place on Wednesday and Thursday, he added.

Mr Chaithawat was elected as the MFP leader last month, replacing Pita Limjarorenrat, who quit the party’s top post after being suspended as an MP due to his media shareholding case.

Mr Chaithawat was cleared to assume the opposition leader's role after the MFP expelled Deputy House Speaker Padipat Santipada, who has since joined the Fair Party.

Section 106 of the charter prohibits a member of the opposition from serving as a cabinet minister or House speaker, so Mr Padipat's expulsion was necessary for the MFP to take up the opposition leader's role.