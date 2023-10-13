Fraud suspect who claimed royal connections held at airport

Chulathipok Palakawong Na Ayutthaya, 29, is arrested and handcuffed for alleged forging of an official document and fraud at Suvarnabhumi airport on Thursday upon his return from Myanmar. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

A 29-year-old man was arrested for alleged fraud and forging of official documents at Suvarnabhumi airport on Thursday upon his return from Myanmar, police said on Friday.

Chulathipok Palakawong Na Ayutthaya was detained under an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on May 31. He faced charges of falsifying an official document, using a forged official document and defrauding others.

Police said the suspect allegedly posed as an official attached to the Bureau of the Royal Household as he contacted various restaurants to make bookings for VIPs during 2021–2023.

Fifteen businesses fell prey and he allegedly charged them for expenses such as pins and photos, with financial damages estimated at nearly 1 million baht, police said.

He fled to Myanmar after the business operators lodged complaints with police accusing him of fraud. Police were sent to Suvarnabhumi airport when they were tipped off by Myanmar officials about his return.

According to initial questioning, the suspect admitted he had posed as an official but denied that he accepted any money. He had three arrest warrants on similar charges, police said.