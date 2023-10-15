Israel still appeals?

HELP AT HAND: Royal Thai Embassy staff help workers transported from red zones near the Gaza Strip to a temporary shelter at The David InterContinental Tel Aviv Hotel on Friday.

The surprise attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas in Israel that has resulted in the deaths of 24 Thai workers is raising the question of whether the Middle Eastern country will remain attractive to labourers who are looking to earn high wages overseas.

Israel has been among the top five destinations for Thai workers, especially those seeking employment in the agriculture sector, for over two decades.

According to Thai authorities, there are 30,000 Thai workers in Israel, with 5,000 of them employed near the Gaza Strip. They are aware of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, with some occasionally finding themselves caught in the crossfire.

In May 2021, two workers were killed and eight others were injured in a rocket attack by Hamas on a farm just over the Gaza border.

In the latest outbreak of violence, Thai labourers have suffered one of the highest casualties.

So far, 24 have been killed, with another 16 injured and another 16 held hostage. About 7,000 have registered for evacuation, and the first batch landed at Suvarnabhumi airport on Thursday. The number is likely to increase as tensions escalate.

The upheaval has left families of the victims devastated. Those who do not know the fate of their loved ones are deeply worried.

The Bangkok Post recently spoke to labourers, labour authorities, foreign affairs experts and employment agencies about the future of the labour situation in Israel.

Tough choice

In the face of threats, a labourer who works in the "red zone" in Israel said he understands his family's concern for his safety. However, he has decided to stay put to "chase his dream" a little longer, hoping the situation will soon de-escalate.

For many Thai job seekers overseas, chasing the dream equals enduring hardship for high pay so they can help build a better future for their families. Social media hashtag trends suggest the workers do not want to leave their homes and families but they want to provide a better life.

Nitthaya Sunthornchai, a 50-year-old native of Mukdahan, said her younger brother, Sathit Promunart, decided to work in Israel for good pay so he could help build a future for his family.

Price fluctuations and unpredictable yields from their farmland as a result of flooding or drought make their family income unreliable, she said, adding it is not enough to provide for the family.

"The pay is better and it is a great motivation to endure hard work," she said, adding her family can only pray for the safety of Mr Sathit and the tens of thousands of other Thais who decided to return or stay put.

According to the Bank of Thailand, the Thai workforce overseas has sent home 200 billion baht on average a year over the past five years. From January to August this year, they brought back almost 165 billion baht.

Information gathered from interviews with Thai workers in Israel suggests they are paid about 51,300 baht per month, or 5,571.75 shekels, the base salary for migrant workers there, plus overtime.

According to some workers, they send their whole monthly wages home to repay loans on expenses such as air tickets and fees. They said they've managed to scrape through on overtime payments.

Thai workers in the agricultural sector are known to take out loans worth about 100,000–150,000 baht from the Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives to pay for travel and related expenses under the Thailand-Israel Cooperation on the Placement of Workers (TIC) programme.

Eligible workers must be aged between 25 and 41 and have experience in the agricultural sector, while work contracts last about two years and are extendable to five years and three months.

In 2021, about 5,000 Thais were employed under TIC, and the number has increased to 6,500 this year.

However, it is believed there are more than 30,000 Thai workers in Israel, including 10,000 undocumented ones who decided not to return after their contracts expired. Illegal workers there are subject to lower wages and face a lack of healthcare benefits.

In harm's way

From 2017–2018, the number of Thai workers employed near the Gaza Strip was estimated to be at 1,000, but the figure today is 5,000, according a source in the Labour Ministry's Department of Employment.

Employers are required to put in place security measures and prepare for emergencies for them, according to the source.

However, the father of one Thai worker who survived an attack near the Gaza border is urging the authorities to review the sending of workers to the red zone. His son and 10 others were deployed about 2km from the Gaza Strip and six of them were killed in the attack.

"I feel scared and anxious when learning about the tragedy," the father said. "It's unsafe to put them near [dangerous] areas and it should be reviewed."

"The government should address problems faced by farmers here so they don't have to seek work elsewhere and risk their lives," he added.

A farm worker who stays less than 10km from the Gaza border said he feels content about working there for more than two years because he is treated well and gets paid what is promised.

When the fighting erupted, the employer coordinated with the authorities to have workers evacuated to safe areas, he said, adding they were provided food and shelter.

He added that he also learned that labourers in other areas receive lower pay and are exposed to unsafe working environments.

"I don't know why some choose to work in high-risk zones," he said.

Somchai: Foresees global challenges

Lt Gen Somchai Virunhapol, a professor and chief adviser with the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, said the government should explore more job opportunities in countries where safety is guaranteed, rather than those prone to violent conflicts.

He said it is important to seek new labour markets and support the private sector in the initiative. He noted that Saudi Arabia or Qatar may need a large workforce.

"We should put a focus on workers' safety and assess risks that are worth it," Lt Gen Somchai said. "But the best course of action is just to keep them out of the conflict zone."

He calls on the government to prepare for global economic challenges, including rising oil prices, if fighting in the Middle East region prolongs.

Abundant opportunities

Aranya Sakulkosol, chairwoman of the Thai Overseas Manpower Association, said sending workers to Israel is likely to be placed on hold for about six months due to the fighting.

Aranya: Skilled labour also wanted

The Department of Employment has asked job placement firms to delay sending workers to Israel, she said.

But the most pressing issue now is getting Thai workers to safety, she said. It is recommended Thai workers be evacuated from Israel to neighbouring countries before they are repatriated back to Thailand.

In Israel, most Thai workers are in the agricultural sector but a privately-run job placement firm is allowed to procure skilled workers for the construction sector, according to Ms Aranya.

She said that one firm, Boss Delight Manpower, has procured jobs for 194 welders. They are also seeking a return to Thailand, she said, adding their employers have agreed to pay for their travel expenses and rehire them when they are ready to return.

Thai workers, especially skilled labourers, need not worry about finding work, she said, adding South Korea's ship-building sector has increased its quota for Thai welders next year.

Full assistance pledge

Responding to reports that 26 Thais who arrived on Thursday and 15 others who had to purchase their own tickets home, Pairoj Chotikasathien, permanent secretary for labour, said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has ordered state agencies to ensure the safe return of Thais from Israel.

He said the government will absorb all costs incurred, as it is the government's job. Illegal workers will also be recovered, he added.

He said sending Thai workers to Israel is suspended until Israel confirms the security situation is back to normal.