Workers recall Hamas escape

WOUNDS OF WAR: Officials of the Public Health Ministry conduct an initial physical and mental health check on the second group of Thai returnees, 55 men and one woman, at Suvarnabhumi airport on Friday night. Two wounded men, who were shot around hip, were sent to hospital. Three men who were stressed and another five in panic were sent to a mental health and treatment team. (Photo: Ministry of Public Health)

Thai workers have shared experiences of their escape from the recent Hamas attacks in Israel, while a family member of a Thai worker has urged the government to review its decision to export Thai workers to dangerous red zones in Israel, particularly areas near the Gaza Strip.

Last Thursday, the first group of 41 Thai workers returned to Thailand on Israel Airlines flight LY 083. Of them, 15 workers were sponsored by the Thai government, while 26 others purchased their own air tickets to return home.

About 7,000 people, out of a total of 30,000 workers sent abroad by the government, have worked in Israel. Most of them work in the agricultural sector.

Somma Saeja, a native to Tak, was left in a wheelchair after his left knee was shot during the Hamas attacks. He told the Bangkok Post after he landed at Suvarnabhumi airport that his employer helped all eight Thai workers to hide at his house during the Hamas attacks on the morning of Oct 7.

After the situation calmed down, the employer drove them back to their camp. Then he heard the sound of gunfire and he realised he had been shot.

He shouted to his friends to get down while his employer fled in the vehicle to a relative's house. Mr Somma and three other Thais were injured by gunshots during the incident.

Nantawan Saelee, 30, Mr Somma's wife, said her husband decided to work in Israel due to the potential for high earning.

He wanted to save money to build a new house for her and his mother. He sent around 50,000 baht home every month. She admitted that now, deep down, she would prefer her husband to work near their humble home in Thailand, rather than in Israel, despite the appealing income.

Another 33-year-old worker, known only as Mr Ball, said he was living at a camp near the Gaza Strip, known as the red zone. After the Hamas attacks, factories were burned down and many people, including Thais, were killed.

He said behind his camp was a base of the Israeli army. After being attacked, he escaped and hid in the forest. He was later recused by Israeli soldiers who sent him to an evacuation centre. He did not hesitate when given the chance to get out of the country.

"I had only worked there for four months but have never experienced anything as violent as this before. I knew I must go home. I couldn't stay despite the good pay and my five-year contract," he said.

He bought an plane ticket for 27,000 baht and flew back home. However, he said many Thai workers at the camp decided to stay because they or their families borrowed money to send them to work in Israel while many others could not afford the ticket prices.

Nittaya Sunthornchai, elder sister of Sathit Promunart, who has worked in Israel since April 2021, said her brother is diligent and hard-working. He had sent money back home to help the family pay off almost all their debt of around 200,000 baht.

She waited for him at the airport when she learnt that he was among the first Thai workers to return home.

"I don't want him to risk his life but it is up to him if he wants to go back to Israel to work again in the future," she said.

She said her brother went to work in Israel with the support of the Labour Ministry. She is urging the government to stop exporting Thai workers to work in dangerous zones, particularly areas near the Gaza Strip.

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said he has instructed the Minister Counsellor in the labour section in Israel to coordinate with employers to pay any unpaid wages and ensure Thai workers can keep working there after the situation calms down.

The ministry will also ask workers if they want the government to send them to work in other countries.

In addition, Thai workers who are members of the Aid Fund for Overseas Workers will be eligible for financial aid in situations where they are forced to return home due to wars or disability.

The privilege also covers medical costs and compensation for leaving before the end of the contract or because of death, he said.