Chadchart 'not opposed' to 4am closing time

Khao San Road, a popular night entertainment strip in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon district. Photo:Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said he isn't opposed to the plan to extend entertainment venues' night operating hours as long as all agencies concerned are ready to enforce the law to minimise any adverse impact on society.

Mr Chadchart said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is looking for a suitable location to test out the longer operating hours, as the Interior Ministry looks set to approve the push to allow bars and nightclubs to operate until 4am, in a bid to stimulate the tourism sector.

At present, such venues are required by law to close at 2am. The proposal still needs to be endorsed by the cabinet.

The push to allow bars and nightclubs to open until 4am was spearheaded by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who earlier this month said it would boost the economy.

Mr Chadchart said as long as there are adequate measures in place to address issues such as noise pollution, drug use and underage drinking, the longer hours will be a boon to business operators in the sector.

Together with the police, the BMA will determine the areas where the new policy can be implemented, the governor said, noting the city has changed and areas which in the past were considered the hub of night entertainment venues, such as Royal City Avenue (RCA), are no longer as popular as they once were.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said yesterday the ministry is still studying the proposed change.

He said local administrative offices across the country are looking into the proposal and will submit their findings for the prime minister's consideration.

"We don't know how long [the hours] will be extended. We'll have to consider it on a case-by-case basis so it won't affect local residents' lives while stimulating local economic activities as planned," he said.