'Train marshals' take their last ride

A railway police officer talks to passengers on a train leaving Hua Lamphong railway station. (File photo: Nutthawut Wicheanbut)

The curtain falls on Tuesday on the railway police, also dubbed the "train marshals", who have provided security on trains trundling up and down the country for 72 years.

The onboard patrol was introduced after the modern Thai railway system came into service during the reign of King Chulalongkorn.

The withdrawal of the "marshals" is prompted by the latest restructuring of the Royal Thai Police (RTP), and their members will be redeployed in other departments within the force under the National Police Act 2022.

Starting out as a "rail track patrol squad", officers were later transferred to work on trains to combat rising onboard crimes.

In 2005, the unit was renamed the Railway Police Division (RPD), responsible for taking care of passenger safety and for various areas along the tracks.

The RPD officers were based in several stations in and outside of Bangkok, just a stone's throw from their respective train stations, such as Noppawong, Makkasan, Hua Hin, Hat Yai and Nong Khai railway stations.

The unit worked extensively with the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) in keeping an eye out for and tackling criminal activities. Their duty to maintain peace and order also extended to areas in and around train stations.

The enactment of the revised National Police Act 2022 on Oct 16 last year effectively requires the dissolution of the RPD as part of making the force leaner and more effective.

National police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol explained the disbandment of the RPD is in compliance with the reorganisation of the Central Investigation Bureau. Some of the RPD officers may be reassigned to work under some new units, he said.

The void left by the RPD officers in terms of providing safety at terminals will be filled by local police.

The authority to search belongings onboard trains will be handed to SRT staff, who have proven to be fully capable of such tasks.

A celebration was held recently to pay tribute to the RPD's service and dedication. SRT governor Nirut Maneephan, who presided over the event, conveyed his thanks to the officers who have kept train journeys safe for all these years.