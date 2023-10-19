Activists urge end to Tak water project

Bhumibol dam in Tak province (Bangkok Post file photo)

The fate of a controversial 200-billion-baht water diversion project that would supply water to the Bhumibol dam in Tak now hangs in the balance after residents asked the Chiang Mai Administrative Court to cancel the project on Wednesday.

The large-scale project includes constructing a diversion barrage, a road connecting the barrage, a reservoir, a water pump station and a water supply tunnel that would have a big impact on the local environment.

The project was intended to provide a constant supply of water to the Bhumibol dam -- a vital source of water for farming and hydroelectric power production.

Spanning 3,641 rai, the project overlaps areas set to be annexed into Mae Ngao National Park.

According to the environmental impact assessment (EIA) report, 29 families in 36 villages will be affected by the project.

In their petition filed with the court, the People's Network of Yuam-Ngao-Moei-Salwin Basin and residents of Chiang Mai, Tak, and Mae Hong Son, named the defendants as the Royal Irrigation Department (RID), the committee of experts who conducted the EIA report, the Office of the Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning, the National Environment Committee and the cabinet.

In the petition, the network asked the court to suspend or cancel the project altogether, alleging it had proceeded in direct contravention of the law.

The network also sought a court order for the authorities to work towards issuing regulations or laws to protect the river basins encompassing the Yuam, Ngao, Moei and Salaween rivers, which are all expected to be negatively affected by the project.