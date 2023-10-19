Land dispute on Koh Lan escalates

CHON BURI: Pattaya City has filed a legal complaint against a group of businesses for allegedly encroaching on forest land on Koh Lan, according to Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai.

The office has been alerted by a local non-governmental organisation to the alleged encroachment of an area close to Sangwan beach.

A survey by city officials confirmed the area has been encroached upon, with about 10 rai of forest land having been cleared.

Pattaya City has assigned its legal department to forward the survey findings to the Royal Forest Department for further action.

The city has filed a legal complaint with local police against the parties who have allegedly invaded the area and issued them with a notice to immediately stop the encroachment, according to Mr Manote.

Koh Lan, a popular island near Pattaya, is a favourite attraction for tourists from China, Russia, and India. Up to 10,000 tourists visit the island daily.

Mr Manote said illegal land acquisition has been a major problem on the island, where tourism businesses desire large tracts of land for commercial development.

Despite having seven beaches, including Hat Sangwan, Mr Manote said the island is overcrowded with tourists.

He said there has also been a longstanding problem with issuing title deeds and other ownership documents.

Mr Manote said residents of the Baan Koh Lan community live in the area and make a living from farming and fishing. However, many do not have land ownership documents and have called for the authorities to tackle the land ownership issue.

As the administration of the island has been transferred from the Chon Buri provincial office to Pattaya City, Mr Manote said the office now acts as a mediator in the land ownership problem between residents and the authorities.