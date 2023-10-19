Thai workers' bodies flown home from Israel

The bodies of eight Thai workers, reported to have died in Israel, will be flown home on Friday morning, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday.

According to the ministry's release, the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv received information from an Israeli funeral services company that a forensic institute in Israel had allowed it to transport the bodies, whose identities have been verified.

The embassy will transport the eight bodies to Thailand on El Al Flight LY083, which will depart from the Middle Eastern country on Thursday at 8pm and arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on Friday at 8.50am.

The bodies, all males, have been identified as:

Pongsathorn Khunsri Pichit Nachan Chairat Sanusan Anan Phetkaew Pongpat Suchart Anucha Sophakul Pongthep Kusaram Thanakrij Prakotwong

The Foreign Ministry extends heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. The families will be further informed in detail.

Thirty Thais were reported to have died in Israel since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on Oct 7.