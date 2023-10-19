Unhealthy air levels in Bangkok, provinces - health ministry

The levels of ultra-fine dust, known as PM2.5, in some areas of Bangkok and several other provinces have been either moderate or unhealthy. People, particularly those with chronic diseases, are advised to check the air quality before leaving their homes or engaging in outdoor activities, according to the Public Health Ministry.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, permanent secretary for public health, said on Thursday that PM2.5 dust levels usually go up between the end and early part of the year. The Public Health Ministry has monitored the PM2.5 situation to issue health warnings, he added.

According to the Department of Pollution Control's air quality website, PM2.5 levels in certain provinces - particularly in the Northeast such as Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Nong Khai and Ubon Ratchathani - are now at the moderate (yellow) level or unhealthy (orange) level.

In Bangkok, unhealthy levels were reported in several areas, including Kanchanaphisek Road in Bang Khun Thian district; Din Daeng Road in Din Daeng district; Khlong Kum area in Bueng Kum district; Charan Sanitwong Road in Bang Phlat district; Thung Wat Don area in Sathon district; and Charoen Nakhon Road in Khlong San district.

Dr Opas said that before leaving their homes or participating in outdoor activities, people should check the PM2.5 levels using the Air4Thai application or visit the Department of Pollution Control's website at http://air4thai.pcd.go.th. They can also visit the website https://pm25gistda.or.th to assess air quality levels: