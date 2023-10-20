Couple held for posting sex-show videos

Police say women lured into sex acts, with videos posted for paying subscribers in online chat groups

Police question a Nonthaburi couple accused of luring women into taking part in sex shows that were videotaped for paying subscribers in online chat groups. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

A couple have been arrested in Nonthaburi on charges of luring young women into performing sex shows and posting videos for paying subscribers in online chat groups.

Police from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) investigated dating applications and other suspicious social media platforms and found that the couple had posted videos of group sex involving themselves and other women.

Kankawee Boonchalerm, 24, and his wife Rotsukhon Karnbun, 27, made the videos available for subscribers on secret social media chat groups, said Pol Maj Gen Sarut Kwaengsopha, the ATPD commander.

Pol Col Pattanapong Sripinphor, chief of ATPD Sub-division 2, said the couple posted 30-second videos as teasers to encourage people to pay a 450-baht membership fee to view complete sex shows.

The videos were also made available through the couple’s OnlyFans subscription channel for a fee of US$17, or about 700 baht, said Pol Col Pattanapong.

The arresting officers seized more than 50 videos from the couple during the search of their condominium unit in Bang Bua Thong district of Nonthaburi. Some of the victims seen in the videos appeared drugged and unable to control themselves.

An initial police investigation found that about 10 women had been lured into taking part. Only two came forward to accuse the couple.

One of the victims, an 18-year-old woman, told police that she had known Mr Kankawee via a dating app. He persuaded her to visit his room, where he told her he stayed with his elder sister. On arriving at the room, she said she was drugged and became unconscious.

The complainant said she did not know she had been sexually abused until officers showed her the videos, said Pol Col Pattanapong.

A 28-year-old victim told police she had been lured by Ms Rotsukhon, who claimed to like having sex with women, into having drinks in her room, where she said she stayed with her younger brother. The victim said she also was abused and the sex acts videotaped and posted on social media.

During questioning, the suspects admitted inviting the women for drinks but denied any abuse took place. They claimed the videos were made with the women’s consent.

Police have initially pressed charges of human trafficking by forcing others into having sex and selling sex videos for personal gain, and raping victims who were in a condition that they could not resist, disseminating sex clips for commercial purposes, violating the Computer Crime Act and related offences.