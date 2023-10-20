More Thais to return home from Israel on Saturday

Thai workers return from Israel on a military aircraft at the military airport in Don Meang, Bangkok, on Friday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Another 534 Thai workers are scheduled to return home from war-torn Israel on two commercial flights this Saturday, according to a media report citing the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

All of the workers have registered for repatriation with the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv.

SpiceJet, an Indian budget airline, is scheduled to depart from Tel Aviv on Friday at 8.15pm (Israel time), carrying 320 Thais. The flight is expected to arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on Saturday at 1.10pm (Thailand time).

Arkia Israeli Airlines will depart at 11pm (Israel time) with 214 Thai workers, arriving at Suvarnabhumi airport on Saturday at 2.05pm (Thailand time).

In a related development, the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Sydney, Australia, on Friday posted a warning to Thais in Sydney on its Facebook page.

Following a rally by State of Palestine supporters on Oct 15 at Hyde Park, where a plan for another rally on Saturday was announced, Thai people in Sydney are advised to avoid the rally site, stretching from Town Hall to Belmore Park.

Thai people in Sydney should avoid getting near to the rally site. In case of emergency, they can contact the Thai consulate's hotline at 0411 424 303.

On Friday morning, the bodies of the first eight Thai workers who died in Israel since the Hamas attack on Oct 7 were repatriated on a commercial flight. They were subsequently transported to their respective home provinces.