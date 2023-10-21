Workers can return to Israel after war

Thai workers return from Israel on a military aircraft at the military airport in Don Meang, Bangkok, on Friday. Israel is willing to welcome back Thai workers if and when the Israel-Hamas war de-escalates, according to the Labour Ministry's permanent secretary, Pairote Chotikasathien. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Israel is willing to welcome back Thai workers if and when the Israel-Hamas war de-escalates, according to the Labour Ministry's permanent secretary, Pairote Chotikasathien.

He said that Kittana Srisuriya, a minister counsellor at the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv, had met Eyal Sisu, the director-general of the Population and Immigration Authority (Piba), and Inbal Mashash, director of the Foreign Workers Administration, for talks on how to help two groups of Thai workers affected by the war.

The first group comprises Thai workers who have just completed their contracts, which last five years and three months, and had to return to Thailand as a result of the war, as well as Thai workers who returned to Thailand three to four years ago.

They will be allowed to return to work in Israel under the conditions which the Piba will later discuss with the Thai Labour Ministry, Mr Pairote said.

The other group comprises Thai workers who remain in Israel without visas and have yet to complete their contracts. Piba will extend their visas until November next year, he said.

This group also includes Thai workers in Israel who are due to complete their contracts soon, but no later than April next year. Piba will extend their visas for another year, Mr Pairote said.

He said that Israel has attached importance to the return of foreign workers, particularly Thai workers who play an important role in the agricultural sector and driving the economy in Israel.

"The Labour Ministry is working closely with Israeli authorities to ensure Thai workers can return to work in Israel when the situation there eases," he said.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the first eight Thai workers who died in Israel due to the Hamas attack on Oct 7 were repatriated on a commercial flight yesterday. They were subsequently transported to their respective home provinces.

El Al Flight LY083 from Israel, carrying the bodies, landed at Suvarnabhumi airport at 9.33am.

Two bodies were destined for Udon Thani and one each for Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Buri Ram, Chaiyaphum, Si Sa Ket and Sukhothai.

Mr Pairote said that the Labour Ministry would initially pay 40,000 baht to each family for funeral expenses.