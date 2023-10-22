120 Thai 'scam victims' await repatriation from Myanmar

An arrangement is being made by the Thai and Myanmar authorities to repatriate 120 Thai nationals to Thailand, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kanchana Patarachok said on Sunday.

The Thais, 90 men and 30 women, were reportedly lured by an internet gang to work in Laukkaing in the northern part of Shan State, Myanmar, on the border with China.

The nature of their work was not initially made clear.



Ms Kanchana said Mongkol Wisitstump, the Thai ambassador to Yangon, on Saturday told the Foreign Ministry that the embassy had coordinated with the Foreign Ministry of Myanmar, the immigration office of Laukkaing in Shan State and other Myanmar agencies to help bring the Thais out of the town to safety.

At 9pm on Saturday, the Thai embassy reported that a total of 120 Thais had been extracted from Laukkaing. They were provided with shelter and food by the Myanmar army.



The embassy had asked the Myanmar authorities to provide the names of the 120 Thais and asked the immigration office in Laukkaing to look for and provide assistance to other Thai nationals who might still be in the town.



Ms Kanchana said the embassy was discussing the repatriation of the Thais Myanmar authorities.

They might be returned to the kingdom by air from Yangon or by land from Tachilek to Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai, she said.