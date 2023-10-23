Manhunt for escapee convicted of attempted murder

Chaowalit Thongduang, left, a 37-year-old prisoner, escaped from Maharat Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital on Oct 22. (Screenshot from hospital security camera footage)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A manhunt has been launched for a prisoner convicted of attempted murder who escaped from a hospital where he was being treated early on Sunday morning.

Chaowalit Thongduang, 37, alias "Sia Paeng Nanod", was serving time at Nakhon Si Thammarat Prison. He was sentenced to 20 years and six months in jail last year by Phatthalung Court for attempted murders in connection with an armed attack on police during an attempted abduction on Sept 2, 2019 in Phatthalung province.



Chaowalit began serving his sentence at Phatthalung Prison in January 2022 and was transferred to Nakhon Si Thammarat Prison on Aug 7 this year.



On Friday, Oct 20, he was taken by prison warders to Maharat Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital, where he had an appointment for for dental treatment.



The dentist postponed the appointment. While waiting to be taken back to the prison, Chaowalit suddenly collapsed to the floor. He was taken to a room on the 6th floor of 298/2 building at the hospital complex.

He was chained to a bed and his legs were shackled. Two warders were assigned to keep a close watch on him. He was scheduled to be released from the hospital on Sunday at 8.30am and returned to the prison.

But on Sunday morning, Chaowalit was no longer in the room. The warders reported his disappearance to Muang police station. Both warders were held for questioning.



Sahakarn Phetnarin, director-general of the Department of Corrections, ordered the Nakhon Si Thammarat Prison commander to launch a hunt for Chaowalit and recapture him. Police and soldiers were assigned to help. He also set up a fact-finding committee, chaired by a deputy director-general, to investigate.

The prison commander has offered a 100,000 baht reward for information leading to the prisoner's recapture.



In Bangkok, Pol Lt Gen Achayon Kraithong, the police spokesman, said on Monday that national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol had ordered Pol Lt Gen Surapong Thanomchit, the Provincial Police Region 8 commissioner, to provide police support as requested.

Chaowalit is on police record as having been involved in at least 12 criminal cases from 2016-2012. Charges brought against him include murders, attempted murders, intrusions and illegal possession of military-grade weapons and explosives. Some of the cases are still in the courts.