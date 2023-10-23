PM urges all Thai workers to leave Israel while they still can

Srettha's plea: Be concerned for your life. Return right away

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin pleads with all Thai workers to return home from Israel while they still can, after being briefed at the Foreign Affairs Ministry on Monday. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin made an impassioned plea on Monday for all Thai workers to leave Israel, warning that the conflict would likely spread and escalate and future ground battles obstruct evacuation efforts.

He made the call after meeting with officials at the Foreign Affairs Ministry on the situation in Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

"All military, foreign affairs and security authorities confirmed that although reported strikes have eased, the intensity of the war has not and is likely to escalate and expand to nearby countries. This is of real concern," the prime minister said.

"Please come back. Their relatives here, please convince them to leave Israel. Now, while their return is still possible. When the ground battles start, return will be difficult. It will be harder to reach evacuation centres and airports," Mr Srettha said.

"Right now 1,000 Thais can be evacuated daily. I would like them all to return. After signing your names, please don't change your mind. No matter how much money, it is not worth your life... I want everyone to return safely. Other things are less important. Please return. Be concerned for your life. Return right away. This is first and foremost," he said.

Mr Srettha said he ordered officials to raise the cash incentive for returnees from the current 15,000 baht and ensure they have jobs upon their return.

The government was doing everything it could to get the release of the Thais abducted by Hamas.

During the Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Riyadh, Mr Srettha said, he discussed the fate of abducted Thais with the Malaysian prime minister, the kings of Oman and Bahrain, and the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

Everyone was well aware that Thais were not a party to the conflict but had suffered great losses, the prime minister said. Thirty-one Thai workers have been confirmed killed.

The prime minister said the fate of the 19 Thais who were taken captive remained unknown.

"High-level officials of Thailand are departing on flights but I cannot reveal their destinations. I confirm we are trying all possible means" to ensure the captives' release, Mr Srettha said.

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee said about 3,000 Thais had already returned from Israel and the government would arrange for more flights with airlines, to speed up evacuation.

Israel had confirmed the Thai workers would be welcomed back there after the war, he said.

The Labour Ministry would try to persuade employers in Israel not to delay salary payments in the hope of retaining Thai workers there.

More than 8,000 of the roughly 30,000 Thai workers in Israel when Hamas launched its attack on Oct 7 have already registered for evacuation home, and have begun arriving daily.