BMA, navy to liaise on river walkway

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt says the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) plans to build a riverfront walkway connecting Wat Kalayanamit Woramahawihan to Wichai Prasit Fort, located in the Royal Thai Navy compound along the Chao Phraya River. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) have set up a joint committee to supervise a walkway project to link tourist attractions along the Chao Phraya River on the Thon Buri side.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said that BMA plans to build a riverfront walkway connecting Wat Kalayanamit Woramahawihan to Wichai Prasit Fort, located in an RTN compound.

After a meeting with the RTN chief Adm Adung Phan-iam, the governor said the two parties will discuss walkway construction next week.

Besides the old fort, the RTN also houses another historical attraction, the Thon Buri Palace of King Taksin the Great.

The RTN understand the need for the project as it will facilitate tourists, but RTN also need to preserve their office zone from outsiders, said Mr Chadchart.

The Fine Arts Department will also join the talk as the walkway construction will occur along the historical sites.

The governor said the walkway project would start from Wat Kalayanamit Woramahawihan and cross the Bangkok Yai Canal to Wichai Prasit Fort. After that, tourists can walk along the Arun Amarin Road to other touristy spots, including Wat Arun and Wang Lang Market.

In addition, tourists can walk from Wat Kalayanamit to the Phra Pokklao Sky Park.

Mr Chadchart said the walkway design is set to be completed by the end of this year.

He also said the BMA plans to build a promenade along the Klong San to connect the Santa Cruz Church, the Princess Mother Memorial Park and Tha Din Daeng Road in Klong San district.

The BMA has already improved the landscape in the Kudi Chin community where the Santa Cruz Church is located by renovating an existing walkway, installing street lamps and planting gardens.