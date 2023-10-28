Woman arrested for aiding prisoner's escape

Four alleged accomplices now in custody but convict ‘Sia Paeng Na Nod’ remains at large

Police question Ms Wilawan, a fourth suspect arrested for helping prisoner Chaowalit Thongduang escape from a hospital in Nakhon Si Thammarat. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A woman has been arrested for helping a prisoner serving time for attempted murder escape from a hospital in this southern province, bringing the total number of suspects in custody to four.

Police on Saturday took the woman, identified only as Wilawan, to Muang district police station for questioning.

Chaowalit Thongduang, alias Sia Paeng Na Nod, fled the hospital last Sunday morning and has still not been caught. He had been taken there for dental treatment and was subsequently admitted after collapsing, citing severe leg pain.

According to police, Ms Wilawan transferred money to another suspect, known only as Non, to cover his expenses during the escape.

Mr Non was tasked with driving a car to lead a pickup truck that took the prisoner away from the hospital. The pickup was later seized at a monastery in Phatthalung. Another pickup was reportedly travelling behind the vehicle carrying the prisoner for additional security.

Police will also seek an arrest warrant for Mr Non, said Pol Col Natthawut Thongthip, deputy commander of Nakhon Si Thammarat police.

A criminal record showed that Mr Non, a close aide of Chaowalit, had served jail time for drug and war weapons offences. He was released from jail almost one year ago.

Chaowalit was sentenced to 20 years and six months in jail last year by the Phatthalung Provincial Court for attempted murder in connection with an armed attack on police during an attempted abduction on Sept 2, 2019, in Phatthalung.

Chaowalit began serving his sentence at Phatthalung Prison in January 2022 and was transferred to Nakhon Si Thammarat Prison on Aug 7 this year. He also faces multiple other criminal charges.