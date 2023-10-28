Man accused of defrauding 30 women

Suspect who posed as a construction tycoon and lawyer claims he only ‘borrowed’ money

Police arrest suspect Krittidech, also known as Thanathorn, 27, in Chatuchak district of Bangkok on Saturday, on charges of defrauding more than 30 women by posing as a rich man on social media. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man in Chatuchak district of Bangkok on charges of defrauding more than 30 women by posing as a rich man on social media.

The suspect identified only as Krittidech, also known as Thanathorn, was nabbed in Vibhavadi Rangsit Soi 17 on Saturday after police learned that his latest victim was planning to pawn her car for him.

Mr Krittidech was the subject of arrest warrants issued by the Criminal Court in Bangkok and the Chiang Rai provincial court for various offences, including swindling people out of their money and falsifying official documents.

The suspect reportedly admitted the charges during initial questioning but insisted he only borrowed money from the women. One woman gave him a seven-figure sum that he reportedly spent on online gambling.

Police said Mr Krittidech created a false profile on social media where he posed as a CEO of a construction firm and a member of a law firm.

He posted pictures of luxury cars and wristwatches and claimed to know several celebrities to boost his credibility, police said.

After gaining the trust of potential victims, he would cook up a story to borrow money. He simply stole their belongings if the victims declined, police said.

More than 30 women fell victim to the deceptions, which resulted in some 10 million baht in losses, according to the police.