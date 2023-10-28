New task force to tackle organised crime

Officials from the law enforcement operations centre of the Department of Provincial Administration raid a pub in Phayao on Sept 17 for operating beyond legal hours. (Photo: DPA law enforcement operations centre)

The Department of Provincial Administration (DPA) has formed a central task force to step up enforcement of laws against an array of criminal offenders, ranging from drug traffickers to nightclub operators exceeding their closing time.

The new nationwide operation will start on Nov 1 and is part of a core policy introduced by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to ensure law and order, said Suttipong Juljarern, the ministry permanent secretary.

Each province may also set up its own task force to support the central unit, which will work around the clock on the new operation, he said during a video conference with provincial governors on Saturday.

Core responsibilities of the new task force include inspecting night entertainment businesses to ensure they strictly comply with closing times, enforcing the minimum age for patrons, prohibiting drug use in such establishments and banning weapons and gambling on-premises, he said.

Any entertainment businesses now operating without proper permits will definitely face a tough crackdown, said Mr Suttipong.

The task force will also support the ministry’s nationwide suppression of mafia-like criminal activity by keeping a close watch on those who are now named as influential figures, he said.

Mr Anutin ordered officials to compile a database on influential crooks nationwide following the murder of a police officer at the home of an influential tambon chief and construction billionaire in Nakhon Pathom province.

The effort was being overseen by Chada Thaised, a deputy interior minister whose own son-in-law, a mayor in Chai Nat, was arrested last week on charges of extorting a contractor.

The survey concluded that there are a total of 180 influential figures nationwide whose activities warrant close scrutiny.

Members of the public, meanwhile, are being encouraged to supply the ministry with more information about illegal activities and by submitting the information to the ministry’s Damrongdham centres nationwide, he said.

The centres will operate with extended hours from 6am to 6pm every day, he said.

As well, he said, more security checkpoints will be set up as more intelligence is gathered on illegal activities, namely drug trafficking, human trafficking, illegal weapons handling, gambling and more.

The DPA, which is also responsible for gun licensing, on Friday distributed a total of 5,000 body cameras to administrative officials across the country. They are to be used at security checkpoints and while investigating crimes, said a source familiar with the programme.

A body camera is required to be used in such situations, under Section 22 of the 2022 Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act.