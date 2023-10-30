Hundreds more Thais return from Israel

Some of the returnees arrive at Don Mueang airport on Monday. (Photo: Ministry of Labour)

Another 810 Thai workers returned home from Israel on Monday, on four flights, raising the total number of evacuees to 7,415.

Thai Lion Air Flight SL7001 landed at Don Mueang airport at 8.40am with 180 returnees.



They were greeted by Aree Krainara, secretary to the labour minister and other ministry officias who assisted them through all formalities before they cotinued on to thei rhome provinces.



Three other flights arrived with another 630 evacuated workers.

A Royal Thai Air Force plane landed at Don Mueang airport at 2.50am, and two commercial flights arrived later at Suvarnabhumi airport.



The 810 arrivals brought the number of returnees since hostilities began with the Oct 7 attack on Israel by Hamas to 7,415.